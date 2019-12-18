A new Miss America will not be chosen until Thursday, but Simone Esters, an MU student and this year’s Miss Missouri, has already won a $5,000 scholarship award that could be worth up to $85,000 in total value.
The Beacom College STEM Scholarship at Dakota State University is one of the new elements in the 2020 Miss America competition.
“I’m really proud of this [award] because it was the only paperwork-based competition that was done on the spot,” Esters said.
“I felt like that provided an even playing field, and I was able to see that I could use my skills.”
During their first full day, the candidates were invited to participate in the one-hour essay competition. Candidates were asked to identify the greatest technological threat to safety and security and discuss what should be done about it. Answers were to include a 600-word blog essay, one tweet and one Instagram post with a description of the visual they would use to enhance the post.
At stake was a $5,000 cash award, an additional invitation for four years of free undergraduate tuition, room and board at Dakota State University, and the potential for a scholarship to cover a future graduate degree at Dakota State.
The award has the potential to be worth up to $85,000 overall if the winner takes advantage of all three elements of the award.
For her answer, Esters chose to write about the dangers of social engineering, which include cyberattacks that occur when people click on fraudulent emails and accounts.
A recent experience interning at a company that suffered a cyberattack and the crisis management plan she helped institute informed her answer, she said.
She noted that the competition’s format and tight timeline were a strong fit with her educational experiences at MU.
“I learned how to do all of this in the J-School, and that knowledge and those skills were a big contributing factor to my win,” she said, adding, “I treated it like a news package that I’d have to do as a student.”
The award was presented Tuesday night at the Miss America Tribute Show, held in the Cabaret Theatre at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
Representatives of the Miss America Organization and the president of Dakota State University, José-Marie Griffiths, were on hand to present the award to Esters.
Esters said she hopes to put the award toward her education at MU, noting that “any money I can get to further my education is a real blessing.”
She has already earned over $30,000 in scholarships through her participation in the Miss America competition.
She is competing all week in the 2020 Miss America competition as Miss Missouri. She is competing with 50 other women, including Katelynn Cox, Miss District of Columbia, a recent MU graduate.
The Miss America Organization is in its second year of Miss America 2.0, in which the organization is seeking to enhance its empowerment of the women competitors.
Recent changes include the elimination of the swimsuit competition and increased focus on the social impact and talent of the candidates.
The 2020 Miss America competition finals will air live at 7 p.m. CT Thursday on NBC.
Pete Zambito and Rebecca Meisenbach are on faculty at the University of Missouri and are working as freelance reporters this week for the Columbia Missourian.