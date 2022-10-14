MU's Sinclair School of Nursing hosted a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon for its new $30 million, four-story, 64,000 square-foot building.
According to an Oct. 11 news release, the facility includes:
- A skills lab with 14 beds
- Seven intensive care, high-fidelity rooms
- Video monitors and a two-way mirror for faculty observations
- A research suite
- Two large classrooms with technology for hybrid learning
- A student lounge
“What an accomplishment,” said Lori Popejoy, the interim dean of the Sinclair School of Nursing.
Following the opening of NextGen Precision Health Institute last October, the building is the second health-related facility to be built on MU’s campus in recent years.
“This building is the next installment, the next investment that shows that nursing is critically important for precision health,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said.
Emilie Maas, president of the Missouri chapter of the Student Nurses Association and a junior at the nursing school, spoke on behalf of current nursing students during the ceremony.
“I feel privileged that I get to utilize and appreciate this new building as a student and benefit from the tools it provides, both in the classroom and simulation center,” Maas said. “I know that I’ll be prepared for any challenges that come my way when I proudly walk across that stage next January.”
Susan Gille graduated from the nursing school in 1964. The great niece of the Sinclair family, which the school is named after, Gille said that the building is a wonderful opportunity for nurses.
“This (building) will so much more help the school to develop nurses that are, you know, using state-of-the-art technology,” Gille said. “And, you know, since I graduated from this school too, it gives me a sense of pride, you know, that the school is doing so well. And so, to have this new building will help not only with the teaching, but it will help attract students.”
The building was approved by the UM System Board of Curators in April 2019. Construction began at the end of the 2019 fall semester, and the building was operational for the first day of classes in August.
The modern building will be a key attraction point for prospective high school students across the country. With a shortage of nurses in Missouri — 19.8% of registered nurse positions are vacant in Missouri, according to the Missouri Hospital Association's 2022 workforce report — Popejoy said that recruiting students with a new building is only part of the issue that needs to be addressed.
“We have to have clinical spaces and we have to have preceptors, and both of those things are in short supply as well,” she said. “So, the problems are far more complex than just a nursing school. Part of it is filling that faculty pipeline which is emptying as well. A third of (Sinclair School of Nursing) faculty will be retiring in the next 10 years.”
Popejoy said that the nursing school works with NextGen Precision Health Center, when appropriate.
Gilles said that opportunities for nurses are “unlimited” right now.
“You build it, they’ll come,” Gilles said of the new facility attracting prospective students. “Having a facility like this helps them learn the best that they can learn."
The Sinclair School of Nursing will host a homecoming open house for the new building at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to a news release.