Six people were arrested Wednesday night in connection to a drug bust on the 5600 block of East Pinehurst Lane in northeastern Columbia.
The following people were arrested and have been charged with several felonies and misdemeanors: Herbert Hoenhe, Ashlee Hollomon, Elizabeth Kilfoil, William Kistner, Anthony Meyer and Christine Nowlin. Everyone except Nowlin live at 5617 East Pinehurst Lane, according to online jail records, where the five were arrested on Oct. 28 on drug possession charges.
The charges include felony drug trafficking, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
In connection with the arrests, several controlled substances were confiscated from the residence, including nearly 160 grams of methamphetamine potentially worth more than $11,000.
According to the 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment, the Drug Enforcement Agency estimates the street value of methamphetamine as $70 per gram as of March 2017.