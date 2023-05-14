As a firefighter for almost 25 years, Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. can tell a lot of stories.
One of the best happened one night when he was a lieutenant at Fire Station 3, which covers the MU campus.
That night was filled with call after call after call.Everyone was exhausted, Farr said, when the call came in early one morning to send station members to a fraternity house.
But when they arrived, the house was quiet, so what was wrong?
They caught up with the house president, who assured them the fire was out. No matter. The fraternity still had to be evacuated.
It was cold that night, and the members were not happy about it. So Farr told them about a student who had been killed in a fire when he wouldn't leave the building.
Almost immediately, the students calmed down and filed out of the building, Farr recalled. And to this day, he loves that story because it changed dozens of defiant minds.
Columbia's newest chief is approaching the six-month mark as head of the Fire Department. The 51-year-old Farr is the city's first Black chief, taking the reins last fall from the interim chief, Randy White, who retired Sept. 2.
Farr has worked multiple positions during his almost 2½ decades with the Columbia Fire Department. From frontline firefighter to shift commander, he has climbed the ranks with steady precision, now learning more than 140 firefighters and running nine fire stations.
As chief, he said he plans to continue boosting the department both internally and externally as Columbia's population continues to grow.
Serving as fire chief
Being fire chief has brought changes Farr's daily life, compared to the day-to-day job of firefighter.
First is the time commitment. As a shift leader, Farr was on call for 48 hours straight, followed by 96 hours of downtime. That schedule was very hard on his family, he said.
In his administrative role, the hours have settled into a typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. routine. Those days are no longer spent waiting for a call and rushing to a fire.
Instead, he spends a lot of time with city officials and budgeting staff to make sure the department has the resources it needs to serve the community.
Interacting with the media also takes a bigger chunk of his time. During an emergency, he is the one who must deliver updates, compile documents and answer questions.
Farr is also the department's representative in collective bargaining sessions to negotiate salaries on behalf of his team.
"I am determined to meet our goals while also ensuring our crews remain safe, are well cared for and are compensated well," he said.
One of the unspoken challenges in the Columbia Fire Department is managing issues of race. Farr said he encountered racism firsthand growing up in southeast Missouri, and he endures it today in his profession.
But now that he's chief, he's in a position to offer solutions. The No. 1 strategy is obvious: Let's talk about it.
That alone has created opportunities to both address race and think about diversity. Those conversations can be difficult, he said, but can also pay off in big dividends.
"In my view, diversity is greater than race," Farr said.
The department is starting to talk about building a community of inclusion as well, a way to allow everyone in the department to perform at their best, he said.
"We need to reflect the community we serve," he said.
The department is also working internally with the human resources staff to develop a training program to address the matter.
"We've got a lot of irons in the fire, but that's one that is glowing brightly," Farr said.
Becoming a firefighter
Farr grew up in Howardville, a small town close to the New Madrid Fault Line, where "agriculture and crops are king." In the 1970s and '80s, the Bootheel was both poor and intolerant, he said.
"It was no difficult task to encourage me to leave and seek better opportunities," Farr said.
He and his older sister grew up in a two-parent, dual-income household, fostering the impression that the family had it made. That wasn't exactly true, Farr said.
"Both parents worked very hard to make ends meet," he said. "Sometimes they couldn't find the ends, but they worked hard."
After graduating from high school, Farr moved to Columbia to start his freshman year at MU as an electrical engineering major.
A year and a half later, he realized that MU was not for him and transferred to Columbia College to study business. When Farr's financial circumstances changed, he left school and worked to support himself.
Remaining in Columbia, he became a member of the Joint Communications Center in the early 1990s and spent three years there. When a position with the Springfield Fire Department opened up, he applied and was hired.
Farr moved to southwest Missouri for that initial firefighting job and spent 3 ½ years in Springfield before an opening in the Columbia Fire Department caught his eye. He liked Springfield, he said, but he wanted to come back.
He applied for the position among what he described as a sea of other candidates, convinced he wouldn't be hired.
"I was thinking to myself, 'There is no way I'm going to get a job here,'" he said.
But the fire chief at the time extended an offer of employment, and he joined the department in 1998.
Meeting the future
Farr sees the staggering amount of growth in Columbia, which propels a need to meet every fire emergency within the declared four-minute response time. This means buying equipment, building fire stations and hiring more staff.
"All of these needs come with substantial costs, and we are working with the city staff to explore innovative methods to meet those financial needs," he said.
He knows his firefighters interact with the community during distressing circumstances, but he also knows how much Columbia appreciates them.
"We have tremendous support from our City Council and our city management staff, as well as our citizens," he said.
Farr also knows he has the support of his fellow emergency response colleagues. including Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
Jones described Farr as kind, driven and dedicated, a "true team player."
"His leadership will help ensure the fire service and the city continue to progress," he said. "I am thankful for him, and I know he will do his best to solve whatever problems we face in public safety."