Six health care workers at University Hospital walked off their jobs Wednesday to protest the recent MU Health Care vaccination requirement.
Executives from MU Health Care sent a memo Thursday requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exemption.
The requirement includes all employees with MU Health Care, the MU School of Medicine, Sinclair School of Nursing and the School of Health Professions.
It will affect between 10,000 and 11,000 individuals associated with MU Health Care, said Jesslyn Chew, MU Health Care public relations manager.
The handful of employees walked off their jobs Wednesday as part of a national protest called #WalkOutWednesday to object to mandatory shots..
Currently about 70% of MU Health Care's employees are vaccinated.
“The safety of our patients, employees and community is our top priority,” said Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care’s chief executive officer. “As a health system, our mission is to save and improve lives. We know vaccinations save lives.”