Skating Home: Highway to Hockey

Commuting down U.S. 63 and along Interstate 70 is a prominent part of being a hockey family living in Columbia, a town whose only ice rink exists when Stephens Lake freezes over.
The 62-year-old Washington Park Arena in Jefferson City is the sole ice rink between the Kansas City and St. Louis hockey markets.
The ice rink known as the Ice Chalet in Columbia lasted less than a decade, from 1974 to 1981. It has since been demolished after a life as an antique store, a church and a bowling alley. It was the original rink of MU's hockey club. Since the 1990s, there have been attempts to bring a rink to Columbia, but none came to fruition, including John Lamond's attempt with the Boone Ice Group in 2010, according to the Columbia Parks and Recreations Department.
"Participants from Columbia can make up 30-50% of travel youth hockey players in a given year,” according to a 2021 joint study about the ice rink by Firland Management and JC Parks department to determine the feasibility, cost and market for a rink replacement at the Missouri State Penitentiary location.
The Lamonds — John, Colleen, Olivia, 9, and Declan, 6 — are a big part of the Mid-Missouri Tigers community.
John is the president of the youth hockey organization and a coach. Colleen acts as a team manager. Declan plays in the Mite level (ages 6-8), and Olivia plays in the Squirt level (ages 9-10).
John Lamond grew up with the sport in Truro, Nova Scotia, and played for the St. Mary’s University hockey team in Halifax. He moved to Columbia in 1997 and starting coaching youth hockey in Jefferson City. In 2002, he became the head coach of MU’s club team. He built strong relationships with the players over his 15-year tenure and was asked to be in the wedding of one.
Colleen Lamond grew up skating on ponds and parking lots frozen over by the local fire department in Southbury, Connecticut. She played field hockey at Virginia Commonwealth University. She moved to Columbia in 2004 and now works as an athletic director for MU. The couple married in 2008.
In 2011, John Lamond worked both as head coach and president of the Missouri America Collegiate Hockey Association until 2017 when he stepped down to focus more on his own little skaters.
Together, Colleen and John raise their kids through a life of travel hockey.
The kids have an hour to settle down after school, grab a snack or watch TV in a basement filled with hockey memorabilia: photos of Wayne Gretzky, Sydney Crosby's Golden Goal and a jersey dedicated to Coach Lamond signed by the MU hockey team.
When Colleen calls it's time for hockey, they sprint upstairs. They pile their sticks and bags into the car and pick up John on the way. The whole family commutes the 30-minute drive to Jefferson City for practices twice a week.
Declan and Olivia often eat their dinner in the car while watching a movie such as "Finding Nemo" or sprawled across a bench in the locker room.
The Lamonds wake up early on the weekends for the nearly 30 games for each kid from September to February. Often their schedules will take them separately across the state: Declan and John will go to a game in Springfield or Kansas City, and Olivia and Colleen will drive to Jefferson City or St. Louis for her game.
They spend so much of their time with hockey that life often revolves around it. It’s where they have tough moments after getting knocked down on the ice and skate back up with rosy cheeks, runny noses and tears. It’s in the locker room that Olivia shows her friends her missing tooth. It’s on the drives back from the rink that Declan and John talk about the meaning of consequences.
The family sacrifices the time and energy to commute so they can fully invest in the sport they love.