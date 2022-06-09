 Skip to main content
Skating Home: Highway to Hockey

Snow sprays as Olivia Lamond

Snow sprays as Olivia Lamond, 9, stops on the goal line during line drills, Nov. 11, 2021, at Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City. The coach called for the drill as punishment to the team for misbehaving and wasting time during practice.

Commuting down U.S. 63 and along Interstate 70 is a prominent part of being a hockey family living in Columbia, a town whose only ice rink exists when Stephens Lake freezes over. 

The 62-year-old Washington Park Arena in Jefferson City is the sole ice rink between the Kansas City and St. Louis hockey markets. 

Declan Lamond, 6, left, and Olivia Lamond, 9, brush their teeth

Declan Lamond, 6, left, and Olivia Lamond, 9, brush their teeth before going to their respective games Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbia.

The ice rink known as the Ice Chalet in Columbia lasted less than a decade, from 1974 to 1981. It has since been demolished after a life as an antique store, a church and a bowling alley. It was the original rink of MU's hockey club. Since the 1990s, there have been attempts to bring a rink to Columbia, but none came to fruition, including John Lamond's attempt with the Boone Ice Group in 2010, according to the Columbia Parks and Recreations Department.

"Participants from Columbia can make up 30-50% of travel youth hockey players in a given year,” according to a 2021 joint study about the ice rink by Firland Management and JC Parks department to determine the feasibility, cost and market for a rink replacement at the Missouri State Penitentiary location. 

The Lamond family prepares for hectic game day

The Lamond family prepares for a hectic game day in their kitchen, Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbia. They have been advocates for bringing hockey to Columbia, establishing the Boone Ice Group in the 2010s. However, nothing materialized despite their efforts. So, they build their busy schedules around the game that brings their family together, often driving U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 to make it happen.

The Lamonds — John, Colleen, Olivia, 9, and Declan, 6 — are a big part of the Mid-Missouri Tigers community.

John is the president of the youth hockey organization and a coach. Colleen acts as a team manager. Declan plays in the Mite level (ages 6-8), and Olivia plays in the Squirt level (ages 9-10). 

The Lamond family's cars sit

The Lamond family's cars sit with the trunks open as the family loads hockey gear for game day Dec. 11, 2021. John Lamond drove Declan to his game in Springfield, while Colleen Lamond drove Olivia to her two games in Jefferson City.

John Lamond grew up with the sport in Truro, Nova Scotia, and played for the St. Mary’s University hockey team in Halifax. He moved to Columbia in 1997 and starting coaching youth hockey in Jefferson City. In 2002, he became the head coach of MU’s club team. He built strong relationships with the players over his 15-year tenure and was asked to be in the wedding of one.

Colleen Lamond grew up skating on ponds and parking lots frozen over by the local fire department in Southbury, Connecticut. She played field hockey at Virginia Commonwealth University. She moved to Columbia in 2004 and now works as an athletic director for MU. The couple married in 2008.

John Lamond leads drills during the Mid-Missouri Tiger's Mite team

John Lamond leads drills during the Mid-Missouri Tigers Mite team Sept. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City. Lamond was the head coach for MU's hockey club team for 15 years before his children were born. Now, he coaches Declan's team and acts as the hockey association's president.

In 2011, John Lamond worked both as head coach and president of the Missouri America Collegiate Hockey Association until 2017 when he stepped down to focus more on his own little skaters.

Together, Colleen and John raise their kids through a life of travel hockey.

The kids have an hour to settle down after school, grab a snack or watch TV in a basement filled with hockey memorabilia: photos of Wayne Gretzky, Sydney Crosby's Golden Goal and a jersey dedicated to Coach Lamond signed by the MU hockey team.

Declan Lamond celebrates the Mid-Missouri Tigers winning

Declan Lamond celebrates the Mid-Missouri Tigers winning on Jan. 29, in Jefferson City.
John Lamond rubs his forehead

John Lamond rubs his forehead during practice of the Mite Level ages 6-8 on Nov. 11, 2021, in Jefferson City.

When Colleen calls it's time for hockey, they sprint upstairs. They pile their sticks and bags into the car and pick up John on the way. The whole family commutes the 30-minute drive to Jefferson City for practices twice a week.

Declan and Olivia often eat their dinner in the car while watching a movie such as "Finding Nemo" or sprawled across a bench in the locker room.

Declan Lamond watches the behind-the-scenes

Declan Lamond watches the behind the scenes shots to Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" while sipping a drink on the way home from practice, Sept. 13, 2021. On the way home, Declan asked, "Does my bag smell?" to which his sister, Olivia, responded, "All boy bags smell. Even my bag smells a teensy bit."
Olivia Lamond, 9, plops down onto the bed

Olivia Lamond, 9, plops down onto the bed while her mother prepares to leave their Columbia home for Mid-Missouri Tigers double header hockey game against the Rockets and the Lady Cyclones on Dec. 11, 2021, in Jefferson City.

The Lamonds wake up early on the weekends for the nearly 30 games for each kid from September to February. Often their schedules will take them separately across the state: Declan and John will go to a game in Springfield or Kansas City, and Olivia and Colleen will drive to Jefferson City or St. Louis for her game.

Colleen Lamond laces up Olivia Lamond's skates

Colleen Lamond laces up Olivia Lamond's skates after eating dinner in the locker room, Sept. 13, 2021, in Jefferson City.
Colleen Lamond cheers on Olivia Lamond

Colleen Lamond cheers on Olivia Lamond as she attempts to carry the puck out of the defensive zone in a game against the Lady Cyclones on Dec. 11, 2021. The league allows the all-girls’ team to play down a level when facing a co-ed team. "Ughhh," Olivia groaned. "They're so big. Why do we have to play against them?"

They spend so much of their time with hockey that life often revolves around it. It’s where they have tough moments after getting knocked down on the ice and skate back up with rosy cheeks, runny noses and tears. It’s in the locker room that Olivia shows her friends her missing tooth. It’s on the drives back from the rink that Declan and John talk about the meaning of consequences.

The family sacrifices the time and energy to commute so they can fully invest in the sport they love.

Olivia Lamond takes a nap between school and practice

Olivia Lamond takes a nap between school and practice on the way to the rink, Sept. 27, 2021. "This is going to be painful waking them up," John Lamond said.
 
