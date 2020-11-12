Sleep apnea affects almost 1 billion people worldwide but often goes undiagnosed because snoring is perceived as kind of a snooze.
This disruption in sleep could have serious health consequences. The chronic sleep condition obstructive sleep apnea has a reciprocal relationship with the gut microbiome, according to a new study conducted by researchers from the MU School of Medicine and MU Health Care. By altering some of the trillions of gut bacteria in mice, researchers were able to influence their sleep patterns and symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea.
The study is the first step in showing how manipulating the gut microbiome could play a role in preventing obstructive sleep apnea and its side effects in the future. It was published in the journal Experimental Neurology in August and conducted by Mohammad Badran, a postdoctoral researcher for MU; Abdelnaby Khalyfa, a research associate professor at MU; Aaron Ericsson, an assistant professor at MU’s Department of Veterinary Pathobiology; and David Gozal, a pediatric pulmonologist at MU Health Care.
The research found that how much and when one sleeps can influence the productivity of the gut microbiome, an ecosystem of more than 100 trillion bacteria that live primarily in the gastrointestinal tract. The majority of the gut microbiome are located in the colon, said Yezaz Ghouri, a gastroenterologist at MU Health Care.
This suggests the gut microbiome and sleep “likely reflect symbiotic relationship,” Gozal said, meaning the link between sleep quality and gut health could be a two-way street.
“About one-third of patients with sleep problems have a GI disorder and half of the patients with GI problems have a sleep disorder,” Ghouri said.
There are two kinds of sleep apnea, and sometimes people can have both. Central sleep apnea is often caused by the brain system’s inability to control respiratory muscles, creating breathing problems. People who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea have blockages in the airway at the back of the throat, such as a deviated nasal septum, large adenoids or large tonsils, Ghouri said.
Oftentimes, the first sign of sleep apnea is snoring. However, Gozal said, that sleep disorders will go undiagnosed because people brush off snoring as “no big deal.”
“Of the 7.5 billion people (in the world), it is estimated that 900 million suffer from sleep apnea,” Gozal said. “It’s a very prevalent disease, and, unfortunately, it is not diagnosed early because people discount many of the symptoms and take a long time before they seek help.”
Though men aged 30 to 50 are most commonly affected, women who are overweight also tend to have a form of sleep apnea.
Some prolonged effects of sleep apnea are cardiovascular disease, metabolic dysfunction, cognition and memory retention, Gozal said. Because it’s also linked to the gut, having obstructive sleep apnea can increase the likelihood of developing cancer, cardiovascular disease and depression, Ghouri said.
This study is one step closer to learning how obstructive sleep apnea and other health issues can be prevented with changes to the diet.
Fiber-rich foods and those with probiotics, like Greek yogurt, can contribute to a healthier gut microbiome. However, maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly can also improve the functionality of the gut microbiome, Ghouri said.
“Studies have shown the role of the gut microbiome in sleep apnea, and (we) are exploring the role of probiotics in altering the gut microbiome to help reverse the effects of sleep apnea,” Ghouri said. He explained that probiotics, antibiotics, healthy diet and routine exercise could improve microbiome health while also treating sleep apnea related complications, like high blood pressure and heart diseases.
The study is first of many that will look at the relationship between the gut microbiome and obstructive sleep apnea. Future studies will explore whether manipulating the gut microbiome can create better outcomes in the treatment of sleep apnea, Gozal said.