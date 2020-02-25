Snow overnight left roads slick Wednesday, with reports of numerous accidents, including one that closed I-70 westbound at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.
Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that the accident was a "fatality crash involving SUV & Tractor Trailer on Rocheport Bridge - westbound."
The patrol tweeted around 9:40 a.m. that all lanes were open for traffic. One westbound lane had been reopened to traffic shortly before 9 a.m., according to a tweet from Missouri Department of Transportation.
Between 5:30-8:30 a.m., Boone County Fire and Rescue dispatch reported 18 responses for vehicle accidents.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F noted several slide-offs and crashes on both southbound and northbound U.S. 63 near Ashland.
Columbia snow plow crews reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday to begin preparing for snow and potential slick conditions, according to a news release from the city. They were expected to work through Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service had predicted two inches of accumulation overnight and issued a weather advisory for mid-Missouri, according to the release.
Residents were urged to drive with caution.