In celebration of Small Business Week, the Downtown Community Improvement District has created three scavenger hunts for gift cards to local businesses.
The hunts, along with hints, will be announced throughout the weekend on social media, starting Friday. One scavenger hunt will be in collaboration with the True/False Film Fest and the others will be within the CID boundaries.
Nickie Davis of the District wouldn’t share what businesses were participating but said “a lot are the District’s favorite places to drink, the heartbeat of downtown and places people frequent.”
Davis explained that the funding came through the savings the CID acquired during the pandemic. During the winter, the District used those savings to purchase gift cards from local businesses, which aided the businesses and now allows the CID to gift the money to the community as well.
“Columbia is an entrepreneurial city, and this is another way to support that,” Davis said.
The scavenger hunts will continue through Sunday and may be subject to change due to weather.
Davis recommends looking on community boards for the hunts downtown.