Small businesses in Missouri are now encouraged to deposit payroll deductions directly into tax-free savings accounts belonging to their employees with disabilities.
Under a plan announced Monday by State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, these employees will automatically have the deductions sent to a MO ABLE account to be used for disability-related expenses.
The new initiative is the result of a state partnership with the Missouri and Columbia chambers of commerce. It is intended to simplify savings and ensure inclusion and equity.
“Not only will it simplify savings for those putting money in a MO ABLE account, it will foster inclusion and equity for employees who have disabilities or employees with family members with disabilities,” Fitzpatrick said.
“It provides them the same opportunities to save for their futures as employees who save money in a regular 401K or IRA,” he said.
Missouri launched the MO ABLE program in 2017, allowing those with disabilities or their families to save money tax-free without losing federal benefits, such as Medicaid and Social Security.
During Monday’s announcement, Fitzpatrick said he has placed an emphasis on the future of the program.
“I have spent a lot of time on it because I know it can have a really meaningful impact on people with disabilities and their families,” he said.
During the past two years, the program has grown more than 85% and is still one of the largest ABLE programs in the U.S., he said. There are currently 1,687 accounts and over $11.6 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.
With the new partnership, the local and state chambers of commerce are helping to identify businesses that would be a good fit for the new initiative.
“I understand the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses,” Fitzpatrick said. “We are not asking for immediate action from employers, but we are asking for their consideration.”
Matt McCormick, president of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, said he wanted to emphasize that it is a no-cost program for employers. The partnership wants the initiative to help promote the MO ABLE program and make more people aware of its benefits.
“We are passionate about business; we are passionate about work force,” McCormick said. “This is another tool in which our companies can use to benefit their employees.”
Later this month, Fitzpatrick and the Missouri Chamber will hold a webinar for members about MO ABLE and the advantages of direct deposit.