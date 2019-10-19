Bonkers Family Fun Center was evacuated this afternoon after reports of smoke circulating through the building.
The smoke was due to a failure of the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system. Guests were evacuated as a precautionary measure, said Bonkers Regional Director of Operations Terance Lard. No one was injured, and the center has officially reopened.
"Everything's business as usual," Lard said. "We want to make sure we're taking care of the guests, so (we evacuated everyone) as a good little measure."