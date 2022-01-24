Lynlee Renick, who was convicted of murder last month for killing her snake breeder husband, was sentenced Monday to spend 16 years in prison.
She was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Dec. 9 in a four-day trial that gripped the nation’s attention. The jury had recommended the maximum sentence of 16 years — 13 for the murder conviction and three years for armed criminal action, while Renick’s defense had asked for a total of 13 years.
During the sentencing hearing Monday, Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane said under Missouri law, the sentence could not exceed the jury’s recommendation.
Lynlee Renick killed her husband, Ben, in June 2017 while he was tending to his snakes in their New Florence home. He specialized in breeding “designer pythons” and anacondas that he sold for tens of thousands of dollars.
Although the murder took place on the family’s remote farm in Montgomery County, the trial was moved to Boone County. Missouri law allows counties with 75,000 residents or fewer to file for a change of venue.
During the sentencing hearing Monday, Ben Renick’s brother, Sam, spoke on his family’s behalf and read a victim impact letter.
“There are a lot of victims in this case. The web of devastation travels far,” he said and asked that his brother’s remains be returned to their family.
“Thank you for this opportunity, and may Benjamin Renick rest in peace,” he said at the conclusion.
Originally, Lynlee Renick was charged with murder in the first degree, but during trial the jury returned a verdict of second-degree murder, deciding that she did not kill her husband with deliberation.
The prosecution said Renick wanted to benefit from her husband’s $1 million life insurance policy and used testimony from two state witnesses who said they helped Renick orchestrate the murder.
One of Renick’s employees said she helped Renick plot the crime during work hours. The second witness was a former boyfriend named Michael Humphrey, who led police to the murder weapon.
The state wrapped up its case by introducing text messages from Renick’s cell phone to argue that she was covering her crime and showed no remorse.
During the trial, Renick took the stand for five hours to present herself as a grieving widow who never meant to hurt her husband.