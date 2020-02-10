The Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to Backyard Garden plans to help newcomers and experienced enthusiasts alike step up their agricultural skills.

The fourth annual farming and gardening exposition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at Battle High School. It will expand and update topics, from old favorites like tips to address nuisance wildlife to newcomer presentations like getting to know snakes, according to event organizer and presenter Kent Shannon. 

Shannon's presentation will focus on the potential for drones to be used in marketing and surveying farms.

"Now that it's becoming more affordable, there are more and more opportunities with tech," he said.

The event organizers hope to include information necessary to get started  gardening. The goal of presentations like "Choosing the right tree or shrub" is to bring in new audiences and teach basic strategies, according to Shannon. 

Jill Edwards, one of the event organizers from the MU Extension Center, said this is the center's biggest event every year. They are hoping to draw in 200 people this year, Shannon said. They expect that a large portion of the attendees from the statewide volunteer organizations Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.

The programs are tailored to foster more productive and sustainable agricultural practices.

"The expo was designed to meet the needs of the community," said Shannon. "Audiences have always indicated that the topics have been beneficial to them."

The event features more than just educational tutorials, Edwards said. In previous years, there have been robotics and sewing demonstrations by Missouri 4-H, livestock exhibits and a showcase of Goats On The Go, a service that rents out goats for weed control.

"We wanted to create an event that would appeal to backyard gardeners in addition to rural farmers," Edwards said. "But really anyone interested in nature would dig the event."

