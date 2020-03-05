The Stephens College Performing Arts students are offering an inside look Saturday of their original production "Profiles of Celebration" — a history of courageous women of Missouri.

"Profiles of Celebrations" is a collaborative work for the Boone County Bicentennial Celebration.

The production, directed by Gail Humphries Mardirosian, recognizes many of the distinguished women who have impacted Boone County and Missouri history. Saturday's sneak peek will showcase notable women such as Thomasina Talley Greene, Rebecca Boone, Shirley Drew Hardwicke, Helen Stephens, Ann Covington and Muriel Battle.

The performances, which are free, will be at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St. Seats are limited and are first-come, first-served.

