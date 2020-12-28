Although Columbia didn't have a white Christmas, there's still a chance for snow as New Year's nears.
When will it snow? It depends.
Monday was the only expected fully dry day this week as winter precipitation settles in, according to KOMU's forecast. High temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid-30s, and a wintry mix is forecast for most days.
The National Weather Service said Monday there is a 40% chance for snow Tuesday, an 80% chance Wednesday and a 40% chance for both Thursday and New Year's Day.