The sun will come out tomorrow.
The National Weather Service is predicting the season's first significant snowfall continuing into Monday night, with the forecast improving to mostly sunny Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis says there is a 60% change of snow for Monday evening, after which the storm is expected to leave the area.
Columbia Public Schools and MU both closed Monday due to inclement weather, and there was no immediate indication of their plans for Tuesday.
At 7 a.m. Monday, the Columbia Public Works Department sent a fresh team of 28 people to focus on priority routes. The crews are working in 12-hour shifts in an effort to keep streets open and passable to front drive vehicles. Barry Dalton, spokesman for the department, said crews anticipate working through Monday night.
More information about priority routes and winter weather response can be found at CoMoSnow.com.
The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to urge motorists to travel with extreme caution following evening routes. The snow may be moving out of the region overnight, but bridges and overpasses may refreeze.
One accident has been reported Monday, according to MoDOT, on Interstate 70 near exit 121. There are no closures, but MoDOT said to expect delays.
MoDOT has also advised all drivers to allow extra time to reach their destinations given the inclement weather. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map is available at traveler.modot.org.
Road condition information is also provided by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or 888-275-6636.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.