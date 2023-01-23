The National Weather Service expects 2 to 4 inches of snow in Columbia Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Driving conditions could be hazardous for Wednesday morning's commute.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, staying in the mid-to-low-30s throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2023 Studying print journalism Reach me at eagthq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you