The National Weather Service expects 2 to 4 inches of snow in Columbia Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Driving conditions could be hazardous for Wednesday morning's commute.
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing, staying in the mid-to-low-30s throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
"The conditions are still going to be pretty treacherous because the precipitation will follow the snow, and the roads will get very slushy," said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Columbia Public Works recommends drivers keep speeds low, refrain from tailgating and leave with extra time to get to their destinations. It also recommends to avoid unnecessary travel during this weather event.
"We at public works will be monitoring the approach of the winter weather, and we will respond accordingly," said John Ogan, a spokesperson from Columbia Public Works.
Residents should clear snow from driveways and windshields on Wednesday afternoon, KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said. This will avoid icy surfaces on Thursday morning when temperatures are expected drop to the mid-20s. Beckwith said the ice will be thick and harder to clear on Thursday morning.
The storm is a result of low pressure from the desert southwest, so the southeastern areas of Boone County can expect harsher conditions.
The National Weather Service may issue a winter weather advisory as late as Wednesday morning. The details for preparing the roads for the weather have not yet been confirmed, but Ogan anticipates a more concrete plan to come from Public Works.