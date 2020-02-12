Snow on Wednesday turns roads slick once again

A predicted daylong snowfall began around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbia, quickly making side streets and rural roads slick.
The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District tweeted around 10 a.m. that snow was beginning to partially cover routes and urging motorists not to travel if possible.
A United Airlines flight at to depart at 3:14 p.m. at Columbia Regional Airport was canceled, according to information on the Columbia Regional Airport's website. A United flight from Chicago scheduled to arrive earlier was also canceled. Passengers were advised to check with the airlines for details on their flights.
Information on cancellations and closings is available at KOMU's website.
Columbia Public Schools were releasing students early, however, the school district reported that some buses were running late because of deteriorating road conditions.
Because of the National Weather Service forecast for extremely cold weather, the city announced that it would open a temporary overnight warming center from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. Tenth Street.
Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, also planned a Warm Haven program for sheltering veterans overnight Wednesday and Thursday, according to the city news release.
Veterans are able to spend the night in the emergency room lobby area, the release said. Shelter will be provided to a veteran’s family as well, if they accompany the veteran. No one will be turned away during inclement weather regardless of veteran status, the release said.
KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said Thursday morning may see the coldest temperatures since November, while Friday's morning low could be the coldest since last March.
The National Weather Service St. Louis tweeted a reminder about the freezing temperatures: "Got plans tonight? Keep an eye out for black ice. Any water or slush that's still on the roads tonight will freeze when temperatures start to drop. This could create slick spots."
Tiger Line shuttles were scheduled to stop running around 2 p.m. Wednesday due to weather conditions, according to the Mizzou Parking twitter page. This shutdown includes any evening routes the shuttles typically run.
There will be updates to come from Mizzou Parking for the shuttle routes tomorrow as the weather develops more.
The top floors of parking garages were closed Wednesday due to the weather, Mizzou Parking also announced.