The third day of the first big snowstorm of the season will not bring more snowfall, but the 1.5 inches of snow that accumulated Monday night means more road treatment is necessary.
Columbia Public Works Department spokesperson Barry Dalton said a plow crew of 25 people were sent out at 7 a.m. Tuesday for a 12-hour shift. The crew will be focusing on priority streets and city streets, then moving outward to neighborhood streets.
In addition, various city departments will also be sending plow crews to help with the streets downtown.
Monday night's snow makes the total snowfall of the storm 4.2 inches in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
With winter weather comes traffic collisions. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Boone County Joint Communications records custodian Katy Aleshire reported 135 accidents since Sunday.
The snowfall peaking Sunday lead to 74 total accidents. The accidents decreased Monday to 52 as the snow began to slow down. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, only nine accidents had been reported, Aleshire said.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time to travel, drive with caution and stay tuned in to local forecasts.
City crews have been working 12-hour shifts to keep streets passable since Sunday morning.
Columbia Public Schools were closed for the second day Tuesday. MU campus reopened at 10 a.m. after being closed Monday.