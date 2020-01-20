A brief snowfall was settling over Columbia Monday morning amid below freezing temperatures. 

A crew from the City of Columbia Public Works Department pretreated bridges, curves, intersections and raised elevations Monday morning, according to a press release from the City of Columbia Public Works Department. 

KOMU meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool said to expect light snow showers during the morning and early afternoon. The snow may accumulate up to about one-half inch. 

Vanderpool expects the temperature to reach a high of 19 degrees during the day and a low of 10 degrees overnight. 

Due to these low temperatures, the City of Columbia will provide a temporary overnight warming center. It will be located at the Wabash Bus Station between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the city. 

By Tuesday, Vanderpool said the temperature should rise to about 34 degrees and any accumulated snow will melt.

The city was hit with an ice storm on Friday, forcing most schools and many businesses to close.

Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.  

  • Public life reporter, spring 2020 Studying print and digital news journalism Reach me at splqx4@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

