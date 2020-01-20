A light but disruptive snowfall moved through Columbia on Monday morning through midafternoon amid below freezing temperatures.
While the snowfall was light, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted in the early afternoon that there had been several crashes on Interstate 70 west, near the bridge over the Missouri River in Rocheport, that had temporarily stopped traffic. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported at 3:45 p.m. that driving lanes were open and traffic was moving.
Boone County Fire Protection District tweeted it had helped with cars involved in a pileup on I-70 on the Cooper County side of the Missouri River bridge.
The Columbia Police Department tweeted that “due to the high volume of weather related crashes, it has implemented the delayed crash report protocol.”
Drivers involved in a minor vehicle crash with no injuries were asked to exchange information and report the incident online.
A crew from the Columbia Public Works Department pretreated bridges, curves, intersections and raised elevations, according to a press release from the department.
Streets remained passable but slick at midday, but were clearing as the sun broke through clouds around 3 p.m.
KOMU/NBC, Columbia meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool said Monday morning to expect light snow showers during the morning and early afternoon. The snow may accumulate up to about one-half inch.
Vanderpool expected the temperature to reach a high of 19 degrees during the day and a low of 10 degrees overnight.
Due to these low temperatures, the city will provide a temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station. It will be open between 7 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to a city press release.
By Tuesday, Vanderpool said the temperature should rise to about 34 degrees and any accumulated snow will melt.
The city was hit with an ice storm Friday, forcing most schools and many businesses to close.
