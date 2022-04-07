Soaring housing and rental costs exacerbate housing crisis for families

When Tasha Walker and her daughter A’mari walked into their new apartment on Quail Drive, it wasn’t empty.
In the back room and the bedroom that would soon be her daughter’s, Walker found two people sleeping on blowup mattresses. They were a homeless pair seeking shelter in the vacant unit.
The new apartment wasn’t as nice as their old place on Santa Barbara Street, where they had lived for two years. But a month before the first COVID-19 outbreak hit Columbia, their landlord raised the rent. Walker, a single mother with four daughters whose workplace would soon half her hours to cope with pandemic instability, would no longer be able to afford to keep her family there.
They packed their belongings into boxes and signed a lease for a place on Quail Drive, where they were set to pay around $700 instead of the $900 they were facing.
Walker’s family moved in once the landlord forced the two people to leave. But for weeks, the pair continued to walk by the building as though it might be vacant again soon, and they’d have a place to shelter under once more.
Walker had gotten the Quail Drive apartment by the skin of her teeth, but it wasn’t the toughest time she’d have finding a new place to live. In August, their landlord took the apartment off the market because it was deemed unlivable, containing holes in the walls and roaches scurrying under the washing machine.
With nowhere else to go, Walker sought help at Love Columbia and found a place to stay in a single hotel suit at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel with her daughters. By March 2022, Walker would be over seven months into the search for a new place to stay — over seven months into paying $1,500 a month for a single hotel suit.
Walker’s fears of instability for her family ate away at her precious few hours of sleep. But she recognizes that she and her family had a roof over the heads and a place to stay, unlike the people she found in the apartment on Quail Drive.
“We were homeless in a different way, on a different level,” she said. “We were this close to being on the streets, like them.”
A system ‘not set up for someone like me’
Soaring home and rental prices, compounded with a limited supply of listings, has made it harder for Columbia residents to find places to live that they can afford.
Housing and rental prices across America have soared over the past year. The cost of renting a place in Columbia rose 10% since February 2021, said Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. The average cost of a single family home rose 22% in that same general time period, according to data from the Columbia Board of Realtors.
While the City Council inches toward creating more services to support Columbia’s homeless population, market forces threaten to push people like Tasha toward deeper levels of homelessness.
“I’ve cried mountains of tears,” Walker said. “Every time I took a step, it felt like there were branches and rocks falling down, and I couldn’t see my way through. It creates a lot of doubt.”
“I prayed every single day. I don’t claim to be the most upright Christian in the world. But I do trust God, and I do believe God. But Christ would not charge these ridiculous prices. This is beyond cruel. And that doesn’t even include gas, food and everything else it takes to live — to give my kids a good life.”
While staying at the hotel, Walker worked two jobs — at the front desk during the day and as a medical assistant at night. When her kids returned from school, she made them food, asked about their day and gushed over their latest art projects. She made too much money to get food stamps or a housing voucher, but not enough to be selected for the dozens of places on the market she applied for, paying hundreds of dollars in application fees throughout her search just to come back empty-handed.
It didn’t end until mid-March, when Walker got a call from a landlord saying she could move into a house two days later. Love Columbia, a local resource organization, helped her connect with landlords it works with and assisted with the deposit.
The Walkers’ room is vacant now that she and her girls have a home. But at that hotel alone, at least 25 other families are still stuck in limbo. During the first quarter of 2022, Love Columbia has placed 50 families in hotels across Columbia. This is the highest number of hotel rooms Love Columbia has ever seen rented at once, surpassing the previous peak during the first week of the shutdown in 2020, which was at 23.
Brandie Coxson and two of her Pokemon-loving sons, Eric and Lukas, have lived a floor directly below the Walkers’ old room since October 2020.
She said the families living in the motel have created a community to support each other. Many are headed by single moms who drive each other to work and take each others’ kids to school when they miss the bus.
A nurse of 20 years, Coxson was working in San Antonio, Texas, when the pandemic hit and her nursing unit was shut down. Without a support system, she moved back to Columbia, her hometown. With a 10-year-old eviction on her record, a low credit score and two boxer dogs, Coxson said it was impossible to find a place to live.
She said she feels like she’s trying to succeed in a system “that’s not set up for someone like me.
Coxson took a job at the hotel so she could live there for free while she built her credit back up. Two years later, she’s ready to leave and eat dinner with her kids on a dining table instead of a hotel coffee table. Eric and Lukas are ready for their own beds.
Coxson isn’t sleeping outside in a park. She doesn’t drift across the city between shelters.
“It’s still extremely hard to live in this small space. But right now, it’s our home. Because it has to be. We’ve made it our home. For now, hopefully.”
‘Everything is pushing upward’
Ask any landlord or property manager in Columbia and they’ll tell you it’s a seller’s market — that the demand for housing and rentals far exceeds supply.
“We’ve seen prices increase significantly over the course of the last year,” said Amanda Jacobs, owner of Jacobs Property Management. “Everything is pushing upward. It will likely settle a little bit, but it’s not going back to what it was.
Cole regularly can’t find more than 30 units on the market renting for less than $1,000 a month.
On Feb. 21, the Columbia City Council made headway on building new affordable housing by approving the allocation of $2 million in HOME-ARP funds to the Columbia Housing Authority for the development of 24 units.
At the time of the vote, there were 51 people who received housing choice vouchers and could not find a landlord. Jane Williams, executive director of Love Columbia, said there are typically about half the number of properties available as there are people with vouchers seeking leases — and Love Columbia gets over 50 new calls for housing help each week. Cole also said fewer landlords are accepting Section Eight vouchers because vouchers require rent limits.
“If landlords can charge a higher rent because of short supply, they’re gonna do that,” he said.
Williams said she’s seen instances where rent has gone up as much as 40%.
On the higher end, one of Jacobs’ single family homes just signed for $1,600, but it used to rent for $1,200. On the lower end, price-hikes are typically between $50 and $100, so a place that used to rent for $550 is now somewhere between $600 and $650.
“There are more people looking for places to rent than their properties available, and the lower the price point, the more that comes into play,” Jacobs said. “Anything three bedroom, anything under $700 a month, is practically nonexistent at this point. It’s a lot easier to find a $1,500 rental than a $600 rental.”
Williams noted that it’s not just the price of shelter that’s gone up. Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation in the U.S. jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982, according to the Labor Department. That rate is as high as it’s been in 40 years.
High inflation overshadowed increases in wages seen over the past year, resulting in a drop in real hourly wages (earnings minus inflation) by 1.7%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Columbia Realtor Mike Hill has worked both ends of this supply-demand imbalance.
“In the past, when the supply and demand equation was reversed and landlords were scurrying to fill their properties and afraid of vacancy, they were forced to tolerate bad tenants and properties being torn up,” Hill said.
“I think often, the public, the general public wants to just believe that the landlord has unlimited resources, and so often, that’s not the case.”
Hill said that in times of short supply, landlords do more screening of tenants and can charge higher rents.
“I think landlords are probably hopeful that through this change, we can screen a little harder and not have to deal with this much stress in the process.”
Jacobs said she’s not sure what the answer to the problem is when raising prices is incentivized and necessary to keep up with inflation.
“At the end of the day, my property owners, they want the highest return that the market will support,” with a tenant “who’s going to make sure that rent is paid.”
‘Everything’s Changed’
Many of the tenants Housing Attorney Roger Dyer works with at Mid-Missouri Legal Services haven’t been able to find work that pays enough for rent. Others had to take time off when they were sick with COVID-19 or when a family member was sick, which left them without income or, in other cases, without a job.
Mid-Missouri Legal Services has received an overwhelming level of cases in the last few months, necessitating that they hire additional housing attorneys to keep up with the demand for legal help.
The December-January COVID-19 spike, which saw daily case counts usurping even 2020 levels — compounded with the ongoing effects of the pandemic — made it more difficult for tenants to maintain rental and housing stability.
Renters faced that spike without any legal protections, because it was the first to hit without a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent. Prior to August when the CDC’s moratorium on evictions was struck down by the Supreme Court for exceeding the agency’s authority, the moratorium brought some semblance of a safety net for tenants who couldn’t pay rent (though evictions for other reasons were still served, and the proceedings for rent nonpayment were only halted in the final steps).
Dyer has seen many landlords reach a point where they’re no longer willing to work out solutions with tenants. Earlier in the pandemic, most landlords were willing to negotiate with tenants. Now he’s seeing more landlords choose not to renew lease agreements, terminating them altogether or raising rent prices.
“There are so many landlords that get frustrated after a while with the rental assistance process, particularly if it appears the tenants are dragging their feet on anything.”
But Dyer said he questions whether this is always something that can be attributed to the tenant. He’s seen how easy it is for tenants to make honest mistakes on the Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) applications.
In some cases, SAFHR has helped newly struggling tenants in the last few months. Jacobs said her property group saw a significant increase in the number of clients who applied for SAFHR funding, especially through Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA), which she said helped offset the absence of a moratorium.
Love Columbia, which also helps hopeful applicants navigate the lengthy process, has assisted 388 people submit applications since it started providing this service in June.
In other cases, tenants have already exhausted their rental assistance options. SAFHR funding covers up to 12 months of rent and utility bills, back to April 2020 and up to three months in the future.
Without a moratorium in place, landlords can proceed with eviction.
According to Eviction Lab’s dataset of evictions in Missouri from Princeton University, Boone County has seen 79 eviction filings since Feb. 6.
But the number of eviction filings doesn’t relay the full scope of housing and rental instability. Most eviction cases never reach the final judgment stage, but they still result in the tenant leaving the property and forced to find a new place. Having an eviction on one’s record makes getting a new place harder in an already tight housing and rental market, so they’re incentivized to vacate without a legal order.
In the past, a case where a tenant was forced to leave would be resolved by the tenant moving somewhere else. Now, his clients report back months later that they haven’t been able to find new places.
Dyer frequently hears complaints from landlords that tenants are allowing unauthorized occupants to move in with them, and he said it’s not uncommon for landlords evicting on that basis.
Williams said, “Never before have we seen so many people staying with friends and relatives and they’re not on the lease.”
This is what happened when Jermaine Williams and Ann Quarles offered their couch to a friend who had been evicted. Having an additional person staying with them violated the terms of their lease, and they were evicted themselves. Months into apartment searching without a place to stay, they split their time between turning point, the emergency warming center and an encampment, depending on the weather.
“We’ve got a voucher,” said Quarles. “We’ve got everything but the roof.”
Westwind Drive: ‘A light at the end of the tunnel’
Once Walker finished the single trip to move her family’s possessions, the family of five packed into her sedan and drove to their new home on Westwind Drive together for the first time. None of them looked back.
Walker had gotten a call earlier that week from the landlord who said they were willing to work with Love Columbia to help Walker move into the home on Westwind. Not wanting to spend an extra second or dollar at the hotel, she moved them in two days later. She will pay $1,200 for the house, which is less than she was paying at the hotel, but it’s still enough to eat up a large chunk of her income.
“It happened so fast, it felt like a whirlwind. I’m overwhelmed with how excited and happy I am right now,” she said, grinning at her daughter Za’Kiyah, whose wide smile showcased a gap from a tooth she lost the previous night. She’s waited until tonight to put it under her pillow in her new room.
The first thing Tasha’s three youngest daughters — Ny’Asia, Za’Kiyah and Za’Miyah — did in the new house is run (and occasionally cartwheel) across the carpets, back and forth between their new rooms. Blue, pink and purple plated braids fly behind them. Every doorway, even the ones they had been to minutes before, was a renewed homecoming, generating bright smiles and unbridled squeals of delight. Logically, their next move is a wild game of hide and seek. Tasha reminds them to turn off the lights, since they’ll be paying for the utility bill now.
The family spent an hour and a half taking it all in before freeing their possessions from the same labeled boxes they used to move into the hotel, onto Quail Drive, and onto Santa Barbara Street. Walker fell in love with the new kitchen, the window view of their neighborhood and all the wall space to showcase her daughters’ art. Her sister, Whitney Hawkins, stood nearby and sings Kirk Frankland’s “Silver and Gold.” Ny’Asia searched for Za’Kiyah and Za’Miyah (they hid in one of the spacious closets). A’mari splayed out on the carpet of her room, gently stroking her aunt’s pet rabbit. An animal lover, A’mari can name a bird just by hearing it chirp. In their new home, she hopes to add her own rabbit to the family.
They’re missing beds, furniture and tons of possessions that had been taken by the storage company when Walker could only afford to pay the hotel. She grimaced as she explained that she’ll have to build it all back up again.
But A’mari was delighted at a little nook in one of the rooms (perfect for anime movie nights) and counted the 10 different outlets in her own room.
“You better not tell me your phone is dead with all those outlets,” her mother teased. “My kids are so spoiled,” she laughed to herself.
Walker is looking forward to this summer when she’ll work for a landscaping company. It brings her back to warm days in high school where she worked for her father’s landscaping company.
Walker said the road to Westwind has been messy. She knows she’s lucky and that dozens of families are still struggling at the hotel and elsewhere.
“Hopefully, understanding my situation can help encourage somebody else who’s had all the same tear-filled nights that I’ve had — show them there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”