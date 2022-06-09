Efforts to improve camera surveillance of downtown Columbia streets to combat crime may be taking a step forward next week.
A company that provides real-time surveillance software for police called Fusus will present to the Downtown Community Improvement District's board of directors at its June 14 meeting. The improvement district is an independent organization focused on improving downtown.
The Columbia Police Department plans to purchase software from Fusus that would allow the department to access cameras in downtown in real time and review footage.
The improvement district budgeted $30,000 at its May 20 meeting toward reimbursing businesses that buy outdoor surveillance cameras.
Nickie Davis, the improvement district's executive director, said the group will consider reimbursing businesses for a $200 component that would hook the cameras up to the police's network once the city approves the project.
Christian Tabak, police department spokesperson, said the department would utilize both city-owned cameras and those owned by businesses. The department would need permission from businesses to use its cameras, he said, and businesses could selectively grant or deny access to each of the cameras they own.
The program would not use residential cameras, he added.
Currently, Tabak said Columbia police have to ask businesses for permission to search their camera footage each time an incident occurs. He said the department is interested in the software because it would "cut out the middleman" by creating a map of all available cameras, each just a click away.
"This is entirely to help promote safety downtown and security," Tabak said. "It's another way to improve response times and make the system we already have just that much smoother."
Tabak said it's too early in the process to determine a specific timeline for the project.
Another function of the software that could improve the efficiency of investigations is its artificial intelligence capabilities. Tabak said an officer could search the software for a specific object — such as a black sedan — and the AI would look through the camera footage for the object.
Tabak added that the AI cannot recognize people and does not have facial recognition software.
The AI capabilities would require another component, Davis said, and the improvement district is also considering reimbursing businesses about $1,500 for the added component.
Davis said the improvement district is partnering with the police to discourage crime and facilitate investigations.
"It's mainly for safety reasons," Davis said. "It will help hopefully deter a lot of bad behavior as well as assist the police in getting any crimes that may happen, getting them taken care of in a quicker manner."
Data from the City of Columbia website shows that there have been three shootings that have resulted in hospitalizations downtown since the beginning of the year, including a shooting with two non-life threatening injuries near Harpo's Bar and Grill on Sunday.
The improvement district's meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.