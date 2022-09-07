“Remembrance, reconciliation and repair,” Keslie Spottsville told a crowd of over 50 people Wednesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.
As Spottsville, a board member at the Black Archives of Mid-America, delivered her speech, four jars and a bouquet of flowers sat on a long table at the foot of the amphitheater’s stage.
One jar was filled with soil, labeled with the name James T. Scott. The other three, each with the name George Bush, were empty.
The jars were in the shadow of the courthouse, the place where in 1889, Bush, a Black teenager, was lynched by a white mob. Community members gathered at the site 133 years later to honor Bush’s life and unlawful death in a soil collection ceremony.
By the end of the event, each jar was filled by the crowd with soil dug up from the front of the courthouse. The act of soil collection is part of a larger project begun by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) as a form of remembrance for lynching victims.
This is the second such soil collection event held by the community. Last April, a ceremony on the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail honored Scott, a Black man lynched in 1923 at the site of the old Stewart Road Bridge.
One jar will remain in Boone County, while another will be delivered to the Black Archives of Mid-America. The third jar will go to the EJI’s museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
George Bush was only 17 or 18 years old in Sept. 1889, when he was arrested on unconfirmed accusations of “mistreating” a white girl.
Bush was awaiting trial in the Boone County Jail when at around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7, an armed mob of at least 25 white men broke into the jail, carried Bush next door to the courthouse and lynched him from a second-story window railing.
A note pinned to Bush’s chest read, “Don’t cut this down till 7 a.m.,” and warned that this would be the fate of “all who commit this crime.”
Standing nearby, observing without interfering, was the Boone County deputy sheriff.
From 1865 to 1950, thousands of lynchings took place as “the most public and violent form of racial terrorism,” said Annabelle Simmons, a member of the Community Remembrance Project of Boone County. At least 68 lynchings of Black people were documented in Missouri, with two in Boone County.
The true number of victims will likely remain unknown.
In addition to Spottsville, who gave the keynote speech, speakers at Wednesday’s ceremony included Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Columbia City Council Member Roy Lovelady. An original poem entitled “Strange” was also read by Gabriel Levi.
Spottsville emphasized educating communities in her speech, saying, “It’s a natural propulsion for action. If people can get folks to organize and educate, that’s gonna be the powerful first step.”
Each speaker echoed themes of truth-telling and facing history to combat racial prejudices and inequalities that still persist today.
“Let’s not let our history be hidden,” Lovelady urged the crowd.