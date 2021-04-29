Soil collection ceremony reminds Columbia of its history

Music reminded visitors that, “It’s a long time coming,” as people gathered to remember a tragedy in Columbia’s history. That lyric from “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and performed by local musicians Robert Wilson and Bill Thompson captured not just the event but also its history and emotions.
A soil collection and plaque rededication ceremony took place Thursday at the site of the old Stewart Road Bridge, where James T. Scott, a Black man, was lynched by a mob of thousands of Missourians 98 years ago to the day. More than 100 people showed up Thursday afternoon to the James T. Scott Memorial Plaque by the MKT trail.
The ceremony included members of city and county government: Mayor Brian Treece, County Commissioner Janet Thompson, Chief of Police Geoff Jones and City Manager John Glascock. Newly elected State Rep. David Tyson Smith, Boone County’s first Black legislator, was also there.
“This collection of soil is so important to remembering the last lynching in Little Dixie. This physical act of collecting this soil may be one of the last reminders that we have,” Treece said. Physical markers, such as Scott’s home, his street and the bridge he was killed on are all gone.
In her speech, Thompson said that this would not be the last soil collection ceremony in Boone County. There will be another soil collection ceremony at the Boone County Government Center where a different lynching of a Black man named George Bush took place in 1889, she said.
The three jars of soil filled and collected Thursday will be displayed at three different places. One in Columbia, another at the Black Archives of Mid-America in Kansas City and finally at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, which has been collecting soil from lynching sites across the South.
Scott, then a janitor at MU’s medical school, was accused of rape when a 14-year-old girl, Regina Almstedt, followed a man to a set of train tracks and was violently assaulted, the Missourian reported. When she told her father and the police were called, Scott was picked out of a lineup as the man who committed the assault. One week later, a mob of more than 1,000 people led by City Councilperson George Barkwell walked into the Boone County Jail under the courthouse, broke Scott out and dragged him to the Stewart Road Bridge.
Once they arrived at the bridge, the mob grew to over 2,000 strong, including members of the Missouri National Guard, who had been deployed to protect Scott. As Barkwell was tying a noose around Scott’s neck and tying the other end of the rope to the side of the bridge, Hermann Almstedt, Regina’s father, tried to convince the crowd that there was a chance Scott did not rape his daughter. Some in the crowd said that Almstedt should be lynched, too. Scott was killed around 1:40 a.m. April 29, 1923.
The Rev. Clyde Ruffin, senior pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church — where James Scott attended church with his family and got married — talked about Scott’s life from childhood to death, and how his life was defined by the circumstances of his death.
Ruffin told the crowd Scott’s last words as he was thrown over the bridge: “I am innocent.”
“In retrospect, like many other lynching victims in America, James Scott appears to have been guilty only of asserting his manhood at a time when the acceptable roles for Black males were restricted to those of ‘boy’ and ‘uncle,’” Ruffin said. “As a decorated war veteran, a wage earner, owner of a car and a dedicated husband and father, Scott challenged white conceptions of acceptable behavior.”
Local pastor C.W. Dawson told the crowd that “we remember, but what do we learn?”
“What we call ourselves, what we call one another has a powerful effect,” he said. “In 1619, we were called sub-human. We were called less-than.”
As members of the public were using trowels to put soil from pre-prepared buckets into jars labeled with Scott’s name, “Columbia, MO” and the date of his death, people had hope that this would not only spark conversations but also continue conversations that had already started.
“This is our opportunity for people to participate in history by being able to be in this soil collection, to be in this space. ... It also says that we can be innovative in how we have these conversations,” said Brittani Fults, who read the text on the existing James T. Scott Marker.
“(I hope) that we continue to have events like this, that people are willing to see that there has been a lot of injustice and we can come together as a people,” said attendee Lois Connor.