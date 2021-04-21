The Columbia Earth Day Coalition has modified its Earth Day celebrations this year because of COVID-19 precautions but will still feature local artists and include tips on sustainable living.
According to a Wednesday news release from the organization’s Earth Day coordinator, the 2021 festival is an improvement from last year when there were almost no in-person celebrations at all.
The following events are planned:
A composting workshop will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The city of Columbia is hosting the workshops; preregistration is required and available on the city’s official website
- The Earth, The Sun, The Art will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Logboat Brewing Company, 504 Fay Street. The event will include the creation of a community Earth Day Mural lead by Wildy’s World Mural Makers. It will also host solar vendors where residents can learn more about getting solar in their home or business, booths of various sustainability organizations, food trucks and music by Calvin Street Band.
- Kids can pick up a Kid’s Kit at the Farmer’s Market and learn conservation skills like how to plant a seed bomb from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Kids & Family Day.
- The Bikes & Arts event will go from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cooper’s Landing, 11505 Smith Hatchery Road. The gathering will include bike vendors, information on trails and electric bikes from PedNet and food trucks.
More information on all the events can be found at the Columbia Earth Day Coalition’s official website.
“Come out, have fun, and learn a little something about conservation in our community,” Laura Wacker, the organization’s coordinator, said.