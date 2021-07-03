Solid waste collection will run on a regular schedule the week of July 5, despite the Independence Day holiday.
Though city offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, collection crews will be working their normally scheduled pick-up routes, according to a city news release. The landfill will also be open to the public Monday.
Recycling routes for July 5 through July 9 will run on the Green Triangle route. To determine routes, visit the interactive Columbia Recycle Map.
Columbia residents can also download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for reminders and service notifications.
For questions or concerns, residents can contact 573-874-2489.