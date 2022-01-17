The Columbia City Council is expected to hear an update on the ongoing debate related to temporary solid waste workers at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
A staff-prepared ordinance recommends adding a full-time solid waste packer position, which would not require a commercial driver's license. The position is meant to strengthen the pipeline for workers to access full-time employment with higher pay and better benefits.
Revelations about low pay and lack of benefits evoked strong criticism from council members and the public at a Dec. 20 council meeting. Members were perplexed by the lack of full-time positions that temporary workers could apply for, especially considering the city's shortage of solid waste workers.
Staff had previously said full-time positions already exist for part-time workers, but these all require CDLs. They also aren't technically full time and don't offer paid time off.
The lack of a CDL requirement for the new position means applicants won’t need to undergo the longer process of pursuing a commercial drivers license, which can be a barrier for some temporary employees.
Emergency shelters, masking reports
The council will also hear a report from the Commission on Human Rights requesting the council raise the temperature threshold for opening the emergency overnight warming center at the Wabash Station to "a more humane level." The station currently opens its doors when the temperature dips below 9 degrees Fahrenheit as a last resort for anyone seeking shelter.
Commission Chair Amanda Hinnant noted in a letter to the council that other midwest cities open their emergency warming centers at much higher thresholds, such as 35 degrees in Lawrence, Kansas, and 20 degrees in St. Peters.
The council has been asked to adopt a higher temperature threshold in the past but has never acted on these requests because of concerns over losing federal funds for the station. Hinnant said federal agencies have confirmed that raising the temperature threshold would not imperil any funds for the Wabash Station.
A separate report from the Disabilities Commission will support reinstating a mask mandate. Although the council isn't currently considering reinstatement, Commission Chair Jacque Sample said the commission would support any move to enact a mandate in the future.
Affordable housing
The council will also schedule a public hearing on a HOMEARP, or Home Investment Partnerships-American Rescue Plan, project proposal to develop 24 affordable housing units.
In preparation for an incoming $2,161,654 HOMEARP funds from the federal government, the city's Housing Programs Division consulted local agencies and organizations that work with the homeless and at-risk-for-homelessness populations. The 2021 survey identified a consistent theme of a lack of affordable housing in Columbia.
The division released a request for eligible project proposals late last year. The scheduled public hearing would discuss a proposal from the Columbia Housing Authority.
The Housing Authority is seeking $2 million of the HOMEARP funds to build 24 affordable housing units with the construction of the Kinney Point Apartments. Those apartments would be located on the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road.
Other Actions
The council is also expected to review a proposed ordinance to amend the City Utilities Electric budget. A staff memo outlined how the nation has been experiencing higher than normal natural gas prices over the past several months due to market volatility and weather events, which has impacted the Columbia Energy Center.
Transmission outages have also caused grid congestion, which sucked up a total of $688,000 in the first two months of the fiscal year to alleviate the issues. For the same period in the past two years, the city spent $44,790 and $101,700. The amendment would increase the budget for CEC natural gas purchases from $500,000 to $1,250,000.
The council will also hear public comment on grocery shortages and the need for a permanent sanctioned camp for the unsheltered population.