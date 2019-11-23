The city of Columbia's offices and the Boone County Government Center will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Residential curbside recycling and trash won't be picked up on Thursday, and collections will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, according to a news release from the city. The landfill will also be closed Thursday.

Go COMO, the public transit system, will not operate its daily routes on Thursday and Friday, and parking meters will not be enforced. Both will resume Saturday.

The Activity and Recreation Center will close 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and stay closed Thursday. It will reopen Friday with normal operating hours.

