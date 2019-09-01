Several businesses and city services in Columbia will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
City of Columbia offices will be closed, and the regular Columbia City Council meeting is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday. Administrative offices for both the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department will also be closed, but all other emergency services will operate, according to a news release from the city.
Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, and parking meter regulations will not be in effect.
Curbside recycling and trash for residences will not be collected Monday. Summer hours for residential collection end Tuesday, so items will need to be out by 7 a.m.
Additional closings:
- Daniel Boone Regional Library
- The downtown, south and west branches of Bank of America
- The downtown and Bluff Creek Drive Tigers Community Credit Union
- MU Student Center and Missouri Student Unions
- MU Ellis Library
Open/Limited Hours:
- Columbia Mall is following regular hours, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center has limited hours from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center is open from noon to 5 p.m. and will close for the season after Labor Day.