Don’t let the search for a Thanksgiving meal give you a headache.
If you chose to skip the cooking this year and enjoy the holiday at a restaurant, here are some places that will be open to serve you Thursday:
Glenn’s Cafe
Located at 29 S. Eighth St., Glenn’s Cafe has a tradition of serving a Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant will be open from noon-8 p.m., serving a traditional menu including turkey, homemade stuffing and pumpkin pie. A black bean burger will be offered as a vegetarian option. Reservations are advised.
Truman’s Bar & Grill
Truman’s will offer its regular menu on Thanksgiving Day, working on holiday hours from 2 p.m.-midnight. Its holiday special is its Black Friday buffet, featuring breakfast food during the restaurant’s regular hours — 6 a.m.-1:30 a.m. — on Friday. Truman’s Bar & Grill is at 3304 Broadway Business Park Court.
11Eleven
Inside The Broadway Hotel at 1111 E. Broadway, 11Eleven will offer a Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday at two different times: lunch, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and dinner, 5-8:30 p.m. The buffet will only be available with a reservation. Options on the buffet include turkey with gravy, cornbread, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The price is $25.95 for adults and $19.95 for children.
Cracker Barrel{/strong}
The location at 3304 Clark Lane will offer a Thanksgiving meal during regular hours Thursday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. For $12.99, customers will receive their choice of two sides, turkey, a drink and dessert.
Golden Corral
For $14.99, the Golden Corral at 3421 Clark Lane will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Menu options will include turkey, a choice of dressing and mashed potatoes.
Holiday Inn Executive Center
The buffet service will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., serving a Thanksgiving meal that ranges from a charcuterie plate to a carving station with ham, turkey and a number of sides. The Holiday Inn Executive Center is at 2200 I-70 Drive SW. The prices for the buffet are $32.95 for adults and $11.95 for children.
And if you’re in charge of the Thanksgiving meal ...
For those preparing a homemade traditional Thanksgiving meal, the Turkey Talk-Line is available throughout the holiday to come to the rescue. Professional “turkey experts” can be reached by calling 800-288-837-2255 or going to butterball.com for assistance with any cooking issues or to just help out experienced chefs looking for new ideas.