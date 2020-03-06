Boeing said a booming noise heard — and felt — across Boone County on Friday was a sonic boom.
"The sonic boom was likely the result of a speed run operated by a USAF air crew, operating a 'normal production' delivery test flight of an F-15," said Boeing Communications Specialist Kenn Aguilar.
The aircraft was flying at an altitude of about 40,000 feet.
Sonic booms are the sound made by shock waves created when a plane moves faster than the speed of sound.
Hundreds of people told KOMU on Facebook the boom rattled their windows and even shook their car.
"I live 15 miles north of Columbia, and it sounded like it was right over our house. Our windows shook, too. I jumped up out of my chair; not sure I've ever heard one that loud," Kay Roberts Lannert wrote.
Some described it as a pipeline explosion or their home collapsing.
"I heard it in southwest Columbia. I thought a tree fell on my roof," Amanda Goff said.
Viewers reported feeling it in Centralia, Columbia, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Mexico, New Franklin, Rocheport and Sturgeon.
Friday's boom comes nearly a year after a military aircraft caused a similar boom.