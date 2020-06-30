Missouri Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to perform bridge deck repairs on the Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70, west of Columbia, on several weekdays in July.

Motorists will need to find alternate routes around the work zone beginning Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

For three weeks, the overpass will be closed 24 hours a day Monday to Friday. The overpass will be open on weekends until the project's scheduled completion on July 24, weather permitting.

Bridge repairs will improve the driving surface of the roadway and extend the life of the bridge deck, Kirsten Munck, MoDOT area engineer, said in the news release. A full replacement of the deck is scheduled to take place in 2023, pending available funding.

Any updates or schedule changes can be found through the Traveler Information Map and through MoDOT Central District social media pages.

