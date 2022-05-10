Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70 reopened Tuesday morning after a crash six months ago with a dump truck caused it to close off to traffic.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans were already in place to rehabilitate the 63-year-old bridge this year because of "deteriorating conditions." But plans were fast-tracked by a crash in October that left the bridge "unfit for traffic." The overpass was closed immediately and demolished by early November.
A dump truck hit the underside of the bridge with its arm extended, causing debris to fall into the road and leaving the bridge damaged.
Construction began in January with an initial anticipated completion date of late May. The project finished slightly ahead of schedule.
Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. completed the project for $1,038,857. Adam Pulley, communications manager for MoDOT's central district, said the project went smoothly, finishing within the budget and ahead of schedule.
Throughout construction, travelers were advised to allow for extra time along their routes for detours and delays. According to MoDOT, up to 500 vehicles use the overpass on a daily basis.