The intersection of Route K, Sinclair Road and Old Plank Road will close Monday to allow construction of a single-lane roundabout, the city of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.
The intersection is expected to be reopen around Aug. 16, depending on the weather, and the roundabout is expected to be operational by late summer.
Sinclair Road will be inaccessible from Route K during the closure, and motorists are advised to find alternative routes. Old Plank Road will be accessible from Route K through a temporary road.
The construction is a part of the larger Sinclair Road and Route K roundabout project, which includes splitter islands and a sidewalk at the intersection of the three roads. The project will cost an estimated budget of $1.62 million and is expected to be done by late fall.