Just south of MU's campus is the South Farm Research Center, home to swine research, beef research, a turf center and the horse farm.
Every year, the center showcases the farm, which partners with MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources to teach students about plant and animal sciences and conduct research. Because of the pandemic, however, the showcase has been canceled in lieu of a virtual field day, which will take place at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Pre-recorded video presentations will be uploaded to the center's website and Facebook page the day of, according to a news release from the college, as well as photos, videos and event notices. Speakers for the event are still being finalized, and will be focused on "timely topics related to agriculture and natural resources."
Those topics will range from turf, turkeys and monarchs to maize and the wide range of majors under the college, though they are subject to change.
With students and teachers getting creative with new and interesting projects, the field day is expected to showcase the farm’s talent.
“I’m hopeful our event will allow us to reach a new audience," Tim Reinbott, director of field operations, said. "I encourage individuals to tune in and stay engaged with the Center, especially through our Facebook page.”