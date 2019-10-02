Part of Rock Quarry Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday until 5:45 a.m. Monday for a film production, according to a news release.

The road will be closed between Highway 163 and the property at 6150 S. Rock Quarry Road. 

Spectrum Studios, a production studio and equipment rental service in Columbia, requested the road be closed in order to shoot scenes for a film, according to the news release. 

Randy Sinquefield, president of the studio, said he couldn't share the details of the project until it is completed. 

Spectrum Studios produces different types of digital content such as commercials, music videos, films and documentaries, according to its website. The studio has been operating out of Columbia since 2007. 

Drivers shouldn't attempt to drive around or move the barriers in place and should find an alternate route, according the news release.

Concerns with the closure can be directed to Boone County Resource Management at 573-886-4480.

  • Public Life reporter, fall 2019. I am studying investigative journalism. Reach me at srrhgp@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

