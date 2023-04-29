The Southern Boone Area YMCA held its second Healthy Kids Day program Saturday morning to educate children on maintaining healthy lifestyles.
More than 15 local groups participated, and five gave presentations on tips for healthy living, such as staying active and eating healthy. Children and their families participated in various activities including yoga, gymnastics and a K-9 officer presentation.
The event, which was part of a larger initiative among YMCA locations nationwide, was free to the public and was funded by community sponsors, local donations and volunteers.
Nabrina Keltner, child care director of the Ashland YMCA, said it’s important for all children to learn about health, which is why the event was free.
“It is important to relate the message to the community that we want to invest in their health and their wellbeing,” Keltner said.
The event brought in more than 200 families this year, Keltner said. This doubled last year’s attendance.
“Hopefully next year we will even triple the attendance, and it just keeps growing,” she said.
Community volunteers showcased different aspects of children’s health through demonstrations and presentations.
Natalie Bridges, the event’s yoga instructor, brought her two daughters along to teach them more about healthy living. She said staying active benefits the body and mind.
“Given the mental health crisis that is kind of going on in our community,” Bridges said, “teaching kids that having a healthy mind/body connection and a way to express themselves can be helpful for emotional and social regulation skills.”
Parent Lynn Schillers of Jefferson City brought her son Christopher, 8, to the event Saturday. Schillers works as a lifeguard at the Jefferson City YMCA and her son is on the swim team there.
“We all love our kids, and we want them to be healthy, and we want them to have everything that’s available to them and have the best health that they can,” she said.