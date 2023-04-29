The Southern Boone Area YMCA held its second Healthy Kids Day program Saturday morning to educate children on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

More than 15 local groups participated, and five gave presentations on tips for healthy living, such as staying active and eating healthy. Children and their families participated in various activities including yoga, gymnastics and a K-9 officer presentation.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

