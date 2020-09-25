COVID-19 was a hot topic for Justin Aldred, the Democratic candidate for the southern Boone County commission seat, during a Muleskinners Democratic Club meeting Friday.
This was the second appearance the Ashland resident has made with the club over Zoom to talk about his platform and answer questions. Compared to the first, this meeting focused more on policy than on comments about incumbent Republican Fred Parry.
Aldred made it clear his top issues include government accountability, better roads and bridges, public health and climate change. The coronavirus pandemic has made some of these ideas more important than ever, he said.
“We're facing challenges that were already present before the effects of COVID-19 but have been magnified by the pandemic,” Aldred said.
These include cooperation between the county and local hospitals, protections for essential workers and internet reliability.
It's also created new issues, such as what regulations cities and counties should put in place to protect citizens without crippling economies.
“From an economic perspective, I believe Boone County needs to strike a balance between controlling the virus and maintaining an economic infrastructure that allows businesses to operate both safely and profitably,” Aldred said.
He suggested the county do “anything (it) can do” to prevent going into a full lockdown like it did in March, including strict mask mandates and social distancing measures.
The government, “now more than ever,” also needs to put its money into communities before its own special projects and interests, he said.
Several attendees asked about CARES Act funding, and Aldred said he wasn't sure why the county has yet to spend it.
Questions from the 16 attendees focused similarly on cooperation between city and county governments, as well as Aldred's views on the pandemic.
The meeting wasn't wholly without mention of Parry.
Aldred once again said Parry undermined Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning's health directives by publicly supporting a group of businesses calling for the order to be repealed. Parry was not involved in the ensuing lawsuit but did publicly back the business owners.
“I believe that the most important thing is that we have a county commissioner that supports our health director, especially in a time of public health crisis,” Aldred said. “And I believe that Fred Parry has absolutely undermined both the city and county's response to COVID-19.”
Parry responded to similar remarks in May, calling them “totally false” and claiming Aldred was “misinformed.” He wasn't undermining her, he said at the time. He just wanted the commission to “understand her perspective.”
Parry did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
As the Nov. 3 election draws closer, though, Aldred said he's more concerned about time than about Parry.
“I am fighting against the clock, not against a political opponent,” he said. When asked to elaborate, he added that “regardless of what Fred Parry does, we have our own plan.”
This plan involves engaging voters on both sides of the aisle, as well as those who don't necessarily identify as Democrats or Republicans. He believes Boone County is “seeing a trend toward blue,” and he doesn't think barriers like Parry's broader name recognition will pose a problem for his campaign.
Aldred plans to attend a virtual candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. The forum includes the candidates for both the northern and southern districts.