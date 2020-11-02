Space for education and prayer: Columbia mosque expands facilities

For more than 20 years, the Islamic Center of Central Missouri in downtown Columbia has wanted to expand the mosque’s facilities to meet the needs of its school and members. In July 2019, this desire became a reality when concrete was poured for the foundation of the mosque’s new community center.
Since then, its steel structure and roof were completed. The next steps include putting up the walls, beginning work on the interior and digging underground to set up the geothermal system that will provide heating and cooling for the building, said mosque outreach coordinator, Shakir Hamoodi. The hope is to create a community center that will provide additional space for prayer, education and interaction.
This is the fourth expansion attempt for the mosque’s members.
“We are as a community, just no different from any other community. We get different opinions, and every time the project was about to start, we got different ideas,” Hamoodi said. “But I think now, I hope and I pray, we are at the point of no return.”
Over the years, two key factors have influenced the members' thoughts on how to proceed with the project. The first was whether to expand offsite or build next to the mosque at 201 S. Fifth St. Some members were concerned about using up the already limited space on the mosque's lot.
The second factor was how the location of the new community center would affect the students in the Islamic School of Columbia next to the mosque. Because the center will be used for the students, some members wanted it to be built on-site so the students could continue to be next to the mosque.
“Myself and several other board members, and even the members of the mosque, they really wanted to have this building for the children of the school so they can get a better education,” school board chairwoman Hina Syed said.
The differing opinions don’t necessarily contradict each other, Hamoodi said. The difficulty was determining which priority would come first.
Keeping school nearby important
The current expansion is expected to cost about $1.5 million, according to Hamoodi. He estimated that the mosque’s members have raised about $800,000 so far. Many are professionals who graduated from the Islamic School or moved to Columbia to be close to the school for their own children or grandchildren.
At the beginning of the expansion process, members tried to raise money outside their community but found it was not working.
“We discovered that every community has their own project, they have their own agonies. We went along with the proverb that ‘no nail can scratch your skin better than your nail,’” Hamoodi said. “You have to look inward.”
The new community center will have two stories. The first will include a gymnasium and two L-shaped wings on the south and east sides. The wings will be used for office space, a library, a computer lab, bathrooms and an equipment room.
The second story will be for about six new classrooms for the Islamic School students.
The old school building, currently adjacent to the mosque, is smaller and made it difficult for teachers and students, Syed said. She hopes this new building will raise morale for students and teachers and make the community more enthusiastic to send their children there.
During a normal school year, the Islamic School serves students from day care until fifth grade with an average enrollment of between 60 to 70 students. This year, the school has been completely virtual because of COVID-19. As a result, it could not accommodate students in the day care or preschool because it was too difficult to teach them online, Syed said.
The school’s current enrollment is about 35 students. Many of these students are enrolled in the lower grades, Syed said. Because the school did not admit day care and preschool students, she estimates they lost about 24 children who would have usually been enrolled.
Many of the young children come to the Columbia area because their parents are students at MU. Despite the frequent turnover as these parents complete their studies and graduate, Syed said, enrollment has increased over the past few years.
During the 2015-2016 school year, the Islamic School temporarily moved to a location away from the mosque, Syed said. Previous management at the mosque made this decision because they thought it would be safer for the children to be away from the location before construction began.
“Our community likes to see the kids at the mosque,” Syed said. “When the school’s not there, then they don’t have that kind of interaction.”
Creating space for interaction, prayer
This desire for interaction between the students and the members of the mosque is the top priority for building the community center next to the mosque.
Hamoodi views funding contributions to the expansion project as a way of investing in the children's education. He emphasized the importance of education at a young age to build a foundation for the children’s faith and commitment to its values.
“They have to be proud they are Muslims,” Hamoodi said. “And they have to really tell their stories and tell the world that they are here to participate in solving the social problems of this community and beyond.”
In addition to serving the students, the new building will provide space for activities such as lecture series or events with Columbia youth.
It will also help the mosque to have enough space for Jumu'ah, the midday Friday prayer service. Friday is the holy day in Islam. Hamoodi estimated that before COVID-19, attendance at Friday prayer sometimes exceeded 800 members. Over the past several years, the mosque has held two Friday prayer services to accommodate for this many people.
While there is no set date when the community center will be completed, Syed hopes it will be finished by the start of the 2021-2022 school year. She’s excited about the expansion project and is looking forward to having new facilities to help the students at the school, the members at the mosque and the local community.