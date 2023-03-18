 Skip to main content
Speaker Evelyn Watson tells student engineers to lean into discomfort

Longtime engineer Evelyn Watson highlighted the importance of stepping out of the comfort zone during the Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday afternoon.

The lecture was hosted by the MU section of the Society of Women Engineers, a national organization that encourages women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. It was named after the accomplishments of Ada Wilson, the first woman to graduate from MU with a degree in engineering.

Evelyn Watson spoke at the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture

Evelyn Watson speaks Saturday during the Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture at MU’s Ketcham Auditorium as part of Engineering Week.
MU senior Katie Bagley listens to the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture

MU senior Katie Bagley listens to the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday at Ketcham Auditorium in Columbia. Bagley presented a plaque to guest speaker and MU alum, Evelyn Watson, after the presentation.
Natalie Camillieri introduces speaker Evelyn Watson

Natalie Camillieri introduces speaker Evelyn Watson at the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday at Ketcham Auditorium in Columbia. The Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture is a celebration of women in engineering.
