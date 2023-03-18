Speaker Evelyn Watson tells student engineers to lean into discomfort

Natalie Camillieri introduces speaker Evelyn Watson at the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday at Ketcham Auditorium in Columbia. The Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture is a celebration of women in engineering.
MU senior Katie Bagley listens to the annual Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday at Ketcham Auditorium in Columbia. Bagley presented a plaque to guest speaker and MU alum, Evelyn Watson, after the presentation.
Longtime engineer Evelyn Watson highlighted the importance of stepping out of the comfort zone during the Ada Wilson Green Tea Lecture on Saturday afternoon.
The lecture was hosted by the MU section of the Society of Women Engineers, a national organization that encourages women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. It was named after the accomplishments of Ada Wilson, the first woman to graduate from MU with a degree in engineering.
During the lecture, titled “Uncomfortable,” Watson spoke about how her personal and professional life introduced her to discomfort and how she encourages younger people to lean into that.
Watson, who now serves on the MU College of Engineering’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Alumni Advisory Council, said she’s experienced discomfort in a few different ways.
Watson said she originally planned to have two kids about 18 months apart, but she ended up having twins. Although she didn’t expect twins, she said the situation worked out for the better.
Having grown up in St. Louis, Watson originally planned to pursue a career in aerospace or automotive engineering at a company such as General Motors or Boeing, but this did not end up being the case.
“Each plan took an alternative pivot than what was planned,” Watson said.
She later took a job with CSM Bakery Solutions in Atlanta, where she won multiple awards before she was unexpectedly laid off. Although she was upset at first, she came to see it a different way.
“At the moment, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is not how I planned.’ But, what I will tell you is that actually was the most pivotal moment in my career,” she said.
After being laid off, Watson found a new job where she quickly received a promotion.
Today, Watson is the director of continuous improvement for Perdue Farms in North Carolina. She is also involved in efforts to increase the amount of women and minority engineers in the industry through her work on the MU advisory council.
Reflecting on these events, she discussed how experiences throughout her life have brought her to the conclusion that discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing.
“When you’re in the midst of being uncomfortable, you’re in the midst of growth,” Watson said.
Before her lecture ended, she left everyone with one last piece of important advice, citing a famous quote by Neale Donald Walsch.
“Step out on a ledge because life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” she said.
