Columbia artist David Spear unveiled the third in a series of posters commemorating the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail during a ceremony hosted Tuesday by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with Giving Tuesday and the start of the CoMoGives Campaign.
The ceremony was held virtually and livestreamed on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Department Director Mike Griggs said the fundraiser helps support activities such as the Special Olympics and facilities such as the Stephens Lake Park arboretum.
This year’s poster depicts an autumn view of the part of the trail that runs through a former sewage treatment plant, an area now known as the 3M Flat Branch-Hinkson Creek Wetlands. The area features a pavilion where the treatment plant used to be.
“Today, this part of the trail provides a wonderful opportunity to retreat from the stresses of these uncertain times by refocusing and harmonizing with nature,” Spear said.
Spear has done previous work through the city through its Percent for Art Program. Most recently, he produced several pieces of art for the sports fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park.
The city approached Spear four years ago about producing a series of three posters commemorating the trail. His first poster depicted a summertime view of an MKT trail bridge, while last year’s edition was a rendering of springtime on the part of the trail that winds through downtown Columbia and the MU Power Plant.
Mayor Brian Treece spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony and offered high praise for Spear.
“We are grateful for his talent and appreciative of his work over the last three years to illustrate one of our city’s crown jewels,” Treece said.
Spear offered a brief history of the trail, which was developed on what used to be the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad.
The Parks and Recreation Department is giving free posters to the first 200 people who contribute $20 or more to its fund through CoMoGives. They were invited to have Spear sign those posters by driving through or biking through the MU Health Care Pavilion at 1769 W. Ash St. from 4 to 7 p.m., according to the city’s website.