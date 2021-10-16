Saturday rolled in the first practice of the season for Columbia adapted recreation bowling.
The first ever Special Olympics Missouri bowling tournament was in 1977. Bowling is one of the nine sports run year-round by the city's Adapted Recreation coordinators and volunteers.
The first tournament of this year's season is next Saturday. Athletes age eight and up will be split into groups by age and receive medals or ribbons based on their points.
"It will be Jefferson City athletes; it will be Columbia athletes," said Emma Barnes, Columbia Parks and Recreation assistant coordinator. Special Olympics athletes from the surrounding central Missouri area will be able to participate, Barnes said.
One athlete, Duke Simmons, is confident that he will win a medal next week. Simmons started bowling when he was 13 years old in 1979. Simmons is now 55 and notorious for bowling turkeys — three strikes in a row. At Saturday's practice, many bowlers paused to watch Simmons when it was his turn to bowl.
Chris Klipfel, another parks department assistant coordinator, has worked in the program for six years. He said the pandemic took a toll on this Special Olympic sport more than others because it is indoors and everyone is in close proximity.
Klipfel said there are 70 to 80 athletes who come to each Saturday practice.
"But it used to be a lot more like 110," Klipfel said. "We have 10 lanes now, and we used to have 16."
Many athletes come from group homes, which are still subject to restrictions. Entire groups may be kept from practice because one person is immunocompromised. The restrictions have lightened some, but it's still nowhere close to normal, Klipfel said.
Having enough volunteers also has an impact on how many people can come to practice. Barnes said they prefer one volunteer per lane, but that's not always possible.
Volunteers are "what we live and breathe on," said Klipfel. In fact, the season was postponed this year because MU Homecoming was last weekend. Most of the volunteers are student athletes from MU.
Molly Hogg is one of the student athlete volunteers. Hogg has been helping with the Special Olympics in Columbia for over a year.
"It's a great program that Mizzou Athletics really wants athletes to get into, and it's important to build relationships in the community," said Hogg. "I've always loved Special Olympics. I did it all growing up. It's cool to see the athletes come back and just compete."
Other volunteers, like Terri Watts, are family members of Special Olympics athletes. Watts has been volunteering for Special Olympics for close to 30 years and enjoys watching her nephew and other athletes each week.
"It's really neat watching them progress," Watts said. "When (they) started, they had to have bumpers and bowling ramps. Now they all come to practice with their own balls and gloves. It's awesome to see, especially when they get a spare or strike, they just go crazy."