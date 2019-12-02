The effort to gather volunteers to assist with next year's Special Olympics Summer Games in Columbia begins Wednesday.
The first Games Management Team meeting will be held 6 to 7 p.m. at the Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, 300 S. Providence Road. Those interested in volunteering can learn about the positions available.
The Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games will take place June 5-7, 2020, in Columbia.
The games have not been hosted by Columbia for six years.
Organizers of the games are seeking volunteers for Games Management Team positions including athlete representative, medical committee chair, volunteers, committee chair and several others.