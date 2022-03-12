At Bass Pro Shops on Saturday morning, a man dressed as The Flash, women dressed as characters from the movie “Cars” and high school students in matching t-shirts marched toward a freezing lake. Their goal: To dive into the frigid waters and raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.
Some groups charged full speed ahead while others timidly tip-toed toward the freezing lake as announcers shared their names, history with the event and the amount of money they raised. In total, around 180 people participated.
Elliot Muhlenbruck, a Hickman High School cross country runner, was making the plunge for the first time. Once he emerged from the water, he quickly wrapped himself in a towel and made his way to the nearest warming tent.
“It was honestly really fun, but my lungs just stopped working,” Muhlenbruck laughed. “I couldn’t quite breathe, but it’s a really fun time and it’s not as bad as you think.”
Each year, teams of people dressed in various outfits line up to take the winter plunge after pledging to raise at least $75 by the day of the event. The event raises money to go toward over 16,000 Special Olympics Missouri athletes.
Head coordinator Krista Evans said the goal this year was $52,000. They ended up raising over $65,000.
Eleven-time plunger and Special Education Teacher Jessica Nunan insisted the plunge is “well worth the thirty seconds of being wet and cold.” Nunan started participating after helping coach a Special Olympics sports team in her school district.
Even attendees who didn’t make the plunge said they enjoyed the event.
“My favorite part is laughing at the people who are going in because they’re crazy,” said volunteer Diane Brimer. “Truly the fun part is, anytime somebody does something for the first time and then you know they’re coming back next year, that is so fun.”