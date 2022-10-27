Halloween is just a few days away. Here are some events happening over the weekend and on Monday in Boone County.

Shryock’s Corn Maze

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community and Special Sections reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Biochemistry and Journalism Reach me at alliesantini@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you