Halloween is just a few days away. Here are some events happening over the weekend and on Monday in Boone County.
Shryock’s Corn Maze
Shryock’s Callaway Farms hosts a yearly corn maze, pumpkin picking and other family-friendly activities. The farm is open from noon to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through the first week of November.
Fearfest
Columbia’s Fearfest haunted house opens Thursday night for Halloween weekend. One ticket is valid for all four haunted houses on the property. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $35 each and doors are open from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Regular weekday admission is $30 a ticket and hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.
Halloweenie
The District is hosting a “Halloweenie” event Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is an alternative to trick-or-treating. Participating businesses will be handing out candy at the get together.
Paint and Smash Pumpkins
Paint and destroy a pumpkin at COMO Axe Attack on Friday. Participants will have 45 minutes to decorate a pumpkin and then destroy it in the rage room. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35.
Boo Bash
Lizzi & Rocco’s is hosting a “Boo Bash” at its Green Meadows location for pets and pet enthusiasts. The natural pet market will host photo opportunities, games and a pet costume contest from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entry is free, photos cost $15.
Fall into Art
Join 38 local artists and additional musicians at this weekend’s Fall into Art show. Live music, art displays and a silent auction will continue through Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After a break due to COVID-19, the show has been relocated to the Knights of Columbus Event Center.
Halloween Kids Disco
Boogie with the whole family at a dance party designed for kids to celebrate and parents to relax. The event will feature musical guests Mr. Benjamin and the Fun Band and DJ Requiem. Kids can enjoy a pumpkin bounce house, bubble machine and spooky crafts. Food and alcoholic beverages are also available. The disco will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rose Music Hall.
Trunk-or-Treat at United
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the United Methodist Church. Expect trunks, fun and plenty of candy.
Tail-waggin Trunk-or-Treat
A different Trunk-or-Treat with a twist caters to dogs and kids alike. The Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue training center will have decorated trunks, candy for kids and dog treats. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the training center.
Fall Festival
Christian Fellowship Church will host their annual Fall Festival from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Designed to be an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, the event will have games, candy and a trunk-or-treat. Food will also be available for purchase at a variety of food trucks. Tickets are free and costumes are encouraged.