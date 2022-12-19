Local members of the Jewish community gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah during a chilly evening Monday.
Chabad at MU held the menorah lighting event at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Daniel Boone City Building. The nine-foot tall menorah — a candelabrum with eight branches — stood tall over the attendees.
The group of mostly adults were joined by a few children, such as Mendy Sitrin and his one-year-old daughter Ava.
“It’s one of the things I’d like for her to experience as a Jew herself,” Sitrin said. “So she gets to see everything and should be brought up in a world of happiness and lights.”
Hanukkah can take on different meaning for those who celebrate. Historically, it’s a celebration of the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
“It just means to spread light. Eliminate darkness from the world,” Sitrin said. “It’s something I’ve always loved to do.”
Guests could snack on sufganiyah, a popular Israeli donut, and warm up with hot chocolate.
Rabbi Avraham Lapine, the director of Chabad at MU, hosted the event. He started off the event with a joke, keeping the energy light and joyful.
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe lit the center candle — also known as the shamash, or helper candle — and Lapine lit two others. He then sang “Ma’oz Tzur,” a Hebrew poem that is often sung after the lighting of the menorah candles.
There were a few non-Jewish members of a local Torah club present. Scott Riley, leader of the club, said they attended to support the Jewish community.
Although many turned out just to celebrate Hanukkah, others were also there to show their support for Chabad at MU.
“It’s nice to have more than one option in town now,” Meghan Schwartzkopf said.