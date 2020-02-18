The Community Garden Coalition marks the beginning of community gardening this spring with its Spring Thaw event Sunday.
Spring Thaw will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
Community members who are interested in having a garden plot this spring can claim one. The coalition will also have free seeds available to those who participate in the gardens.
According to the CGC website, it has 11 neighborhood gardens and 20 group gardens. Neighborhood gardens have plots available for new gardeners and are not restricted to certain groups. Group gardens are normally looking for volunteers but are restricted to people who are in particular groups or in that school.
The coalition will be educating attendees on water conservation and cover cropping.
The event is an opportunity for returning gardeners to reconnect. Other groups, like school representatives and other specialized gardens, may be present to network and try to recruit volunteers.
Spring Thaw is free, but the coalition encourages donations to support the community garden and to help those who may not be able to garden on their own.