Harriet Martin dreamed of getting a 100-year birthday wish from the "Today" show's former weatherman Willard Scott. If Scott were still around, she would have received one Saturday.

Instead, a Christmas tree and 6-foot gingerbread people were set aside in a community room at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace retirement center in favor of silver streamers, pink balloons and a cake with a photo of Martin as a high school senior, circa 1940.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you