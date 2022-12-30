Harriet Martin dreamed of getting a 100-year birthday wish from the "Today" show's former weatherman Willard Scott. If Scott were still around, she would have received one Saturday.
Instead, a Christmas tree and 6-foot gingerbread people were set aside in a community room at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace retirement center in favor of silver streamers, pink balloons and a cake with a photo of Martin as a high school senior, circa 1940.
The guest of honor arrived for her surprise party Friday afternoon in a pastel-pink dress, rose-gold shoes and a tiara. She was welcomed by family, friends and caretakers, all there to celebrate her century of life.
Martin laughed as she opened gifts, blew kisses to caregivers and smiled for photos, chatting with neighbors in the retirement center all the while.
“It's emotional," Dale Donnell, a certified nursing assistant, said. "I mean, we deal with death in CNA work. So when you get to have somebody like this, who still is as spunky as her at a hundred years, it's emotional."
Donnell said Martin has become like family to him in the year he’s worked at The Neighborhoods.
Martin — the oldest of four siblings, all of whom are still living — grew up in Iowa. She moved to Southern California where she worked as an office manager for a group of heart surgeons and in real estate on the side.
Martin came to Columbia to be near family and lived next door to Jean Morris. The two became fast friends.
Morris died in 2009, but her daughter, Cindy Burlison, committed to being by Martin’s side the rest of the way.
“They were next-door neighbors and partners in crime. They really did become good friends and found a lot of companionship with each other, '' Burlison said. “When I lost my mother in 2009, in many ways Harriet became my surrogate mother and I, her surrogate daughter.”
Burlison said she loves visiting with Martin, who tells stories about Burlison's mother and her own decades of travel — including flying the Concorde from Paris to New York.
“She and her husband traveled the world in their lifetime," Burlison said. "I've heard about trips that involve walking the Great Wall of China, staying at the Ritz-Carlton at the base of the Eiffel Tower, Viking European river cruises, the Greek Isles, Japan. She’s just done so much."