MU Health Care and SSM Health have agreed to end exclusive negotiations for ownership of SSM ministries in Jefferson City and Mexico, Missouri, the two announced Friday.
The two agreed to let their letter of intent expire Jan. 7 after more than a year of "diligent, exclusive negotiations," according to a press release from MU Health Care and SSM Health.
Discussions will continue between the two systems, but SSM is now broadening its search for a partner to transfer ownership of the ministries, which include SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Jefferson City and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain.
There has been no timeline established by SSM for reaching an agreement yet, according to the release.
SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system.
Bishop Shawn McKnight, who leads the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, said he believes the local community must be involved in the discernment process and that all parties involved must hold themselves accountable to the community, according to a press release from the diocese.
"If the Catholic Church has learned anything in the past 30 years, it is the necessity of transparency and accountability," McKnight said.
According to previous Missourian reporting, negotiations between the two health care systems were moving along smoothly in September 2018 when MU Health Care administrators presented updates of the transaction at the UM System Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.